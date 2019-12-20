WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — We're finding out new details involving a deadly workplace shooting in Winston-Salem that led to the death of a longtime city worker and another worker who was identified as the gunman. A Winston-Salem police officer and another city worker were wounded in the shooting.

CLASSIFIED AS WORKPLACE SHOOTING

Winston-Salem Police are classifying the incident as workplace violence, not a mass shooting.

MUNICIPAL BUILDING SHOOTING

Several law enforcement officers responded to the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal building at 2000 Lowery Street around 6:30 a.m.

Winston-Salem Chief of Police Catrina Thompson said officers entered the sanitation department complex, where they engaged with 61-year old shooter Steven Dewayne Haizlip, a 12-year Winston-Salem employee. Haizlip worked at the sanitation department, which is how he gained access to the complex in the morning.

OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Officers and Haizlip then entered into a gunfight outside in the parking lot, according to Chief Thompson. Several rounds were fired between police and Haizlip who was killed.

OFFICER WOUNDED IN SHOOTING

Sgt. Cameron Stewart Sloan, who was engaged in the gunfight, was hit twice, according to Chief Thompson. Sloan was quickly attended to and then transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, roughly 15 minutes away, where he underwent surgery. Sgt. Sloan is currently out of surgery and is in stable condition. His injuries are considered non-life threatening. Police did not say where on Sloan's body the bullets struck. He has 22 years with the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers were called to the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal building at 2000 Lowery Street around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

COBB WAS TARGETED

Investigators said from evidence gathered in the preliminary investigation, police believe 20-year Winston-Salem employee Terry Lee Cobb, Jr. was Haizlip's main target. Cobb was found dead by police when they arrived at the sanitation department complex. There was another unidentified victim shot including another city worker. The unidentified victim, police said, has serious injuries but is in stable condition. Investigators labeled the unidentified victim as "unfortunate" and "collateral." Police do not believe the unidentified victim was one of Haizlip's intended targets.

WEAPONS USED

Police confirmed two handguns were used in the shooting but did not offer further details on the weapons.

INCIDENT STEMMED FROM ALTERCATION

The incident stemmed from an altercation on the sanitation department property between Haizlip and Cobb from the evening before the shooting, officials said. Haizlip and Cobb reportedly had prior altercations in the past, but yesterday's escalated to violence, investigators believe. Haizlip and Cobb have been "long-time co-workers" at the sanitation department, Chief Thompson said.

CITY STATEMENT

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines offered his condolences and addressed city facility public safety after the Winston-Salem police briefing:

"We're all saddened by this, and just to reiterate the condolences we offer to the families, as well as the hope for a complete recovery of the sergeant and the other victim. The city of Winston-Salem remains committed to having a safe workplace environment."

He continued when asked about the current system in place to prevent guns from being brought into the workplace at city facilities:

"We're looking at all aspects potentially enhancing the safety in our workplace."

JOHNSON MUNICIPAL SERVICES BUILDING

The Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal Services Center houses City Departments including Sanitation, Engineering Field Offices, Employee Medical Staff, and Employee Development.

AGENCIES INVESTIGATING

Winston-Salem Police Department

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI)

Winston-Salem Police Criminal Investigations Divison Detectives

Winston-Salem Police Professional Standards

