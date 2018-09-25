GASTONIA, N.C. — New details are being released in the search to find missing 6-year-old,

Maddox Ritch who disappeared Saturday at a park in Gastonia.

ABOUT MADDOX RITCH

Ritch has autism and is nonverbal. He is about four feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds. Maddox has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt that reads, "I'M THE MAN" and sandal-like shoes with closed toes.

►PHOTOS: Maddox Ritch

PHOTOS: Maddox Ritch

WHO WAS LAST SEEN WITH MADDOX?

Prior to his disappearance, Maddox was last seen with his father and another adult at the Park in Gastonia.

MADDOX'S MOTHER SPEAKS FOR FIRST TIME

“I just want my baby home, please, whatever you can do. Maddox is my whole world and my reason for living. He's mama's boy,” said Carrie Ritch who just wants her boy back home in her arms.

►RELATED: Mom's tearful plea for missing son

"His smile is so contagious, and his laughter is so precious."

Ritch also thanked those who had reached out to her during this difficult time and urged anyone with information to call the tip line at 704-869-1075.

Carrie Ritch, mother of Maddox, pleads with the public to come forward with any information if they were at Rankin Lake Park Saturday in Gastonia.

POLICE WANT TO QUESTION PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHER

Gastonia Police Chief Helton asked a professional photographer, who was seen at the park that day, to reach out to police. He said a white man in his early 30s was taking pictures of three children holding balloons and dressed in Dr. Seuss costumes.

“No piece of information is too small. Something you may think is insignificant could be helpful to our case,” said

Chief Robert Helton said.

Chief Helton said he'd like to talk to the parents of those kids, who were also there, as well as a male jogger who was nearby.

REWARD FOR INFORMATION

The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that could help find Maddox.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT SEARCH EFFORTS

News Details In Search Efforts

260 law enforcement investigators and analysts working around the clock to find Maddox

Police/FBI have received more than 150 leads

More than 100 interviews conducted

Investigators have combed surveillance footage

Police/FBI have searched thousands of acres by land on ATV and boat

Dive teams and sonar boats are helping search lakes, ponds

Drone teams are helping with the search

Park is 250 acres and surrounded by swamps

Police/Fire/FBI teams have been checking the park daily and going back into some of the same areas

Investigators have expanded their search

TIMELINE

SATURDAY

Maddox disappeared Saturday afternoon from Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia beginning search efforts

Last seen at the park with his father and another adult

Revealed Maddox has special needs

SUNDAY

Revealed Maddox has autism and is nonverbal

FBI arrived Sunday and joined the search to find Maddox

Specially-trained teams that are focused on finding missing children, known as the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team (CARD), a group that's deployed across the country arrive to help find Maddox.

Search efforts continue to find Maddox

MONDAY

Police reveal both parents are cooperating and that neither parent has been named a suspect, but detectives are keeping all options on the table, including foul play.

More than two dozen agencies team up in a desperate search to find Maddox

Dumpsters and lakes added to the search efforts to find Maddox

Gastonia Police release a missing child poster with new tip line number, 704-869-1075

Investigators asking anyone who was at Rankin Lake Park on Saturday to call tip line number, 704-869-1075.

Maddox's mother and father recorded messages for searchers to play as they looked for Maddox in the hopes that he would respond.

Search expanded about two miles around the lake and used drones to fly over the area

Draining the lack back so searchers can view the shoreline

Taking K9, specialty dogs, around the lake to search for Maddox

Police urge anyone who lives near the park to search the areas around their own homes where a child might hide

Police urge anyone near the area to search their sheds, barns, and wooded areas and instruct you to call police if you find anything out of the ordinary

More than 80 leads developed by Monday

FBI agents show pictures to the media of the shirt and shoes Maddox was wearing

TUESDAY

More than 150 leads develop by Tuesday

260 law enforcement investigators and analysts searching for Maddox

FBI offers $10,000 reward for information

Police want to question professional photographer at park taking pictures of children

Ritch's mother Carrie speaks out for the first time and urges anyone with information to call the tip line, 704-869-1075.

More than 100 interviews conducted

Investigators have combed surveillance footage

Police/FBI have searched thousands of acres by land on ATV and boat

Dive teams and sonar boats are helping search lakes, ponds

Drone teams are helping with the search

TIP LINE NUMBER

If you have any information call the tip line 704-869-1075.

WHY AMBER ALERT NOT ISSUED

An Amber Alert was not issued for Maddox because his disappearance does not fit the criteria, according to Jason Kaplan, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) supervisor.

►RELATED: Why an AMBER Alert has not been issued for missing boy in Gastonia

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY