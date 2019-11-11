GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff's deputies need your help figuring out who broke into several vehicles in Guilford County. They say the suspects may have even stolen one woman's car.

It happened on Meadow Eagle Trail in Whitsett early in the morning on October 30th.

Deputies say the suspects stole from four different vehicles. They took debit cards, credit cards, cell phones, money, and more. One woman told deputies she walked outside her home to find her car missing from her driveway that morning.

Deputies are looking for the following people:

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers

Call Crime Stoppers if you have any information at 336-373-1000.

