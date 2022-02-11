Why community tips are helpful when solving crimes

Crime Stoppers has used community tips to solve multiple crimes across the Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several families across the the Triad need the community's help looking for answers in their loved ones murders.

"Any little piece of information that you may have may be the missing link or the missing puzzle piece that a detective needs to solve a crime and help bring justice to the victims and these families," Stacey Finch with Crime Stoppers said.

It's now been seven days and counting since six people were shot in Greensboro during a party on Circle Drive.

Two teenagers died on shooting an A&T student and a Dudley High School student. Police say there were multiple witnesses but right now they still don't have any leads.

Finch says Crime Stoppers says they rely solely on the community's help. She says anyone can send a tip by calling, texting or sending message through the website.

This can be done anonymously--which Finch says could influence more people to send tips in.

"When people can send in a tip or call in a tip and not be identified or have to stand in court and be named in an investigative report I think that's comforting to people," Finch said.

There's a number of reasons why people in the community may be hesitant to reveal information. Ernest Hooker is an adjunct professor at North Carolina A&T.

He also has a podcast on the history of hip hop, so he's familiar with the stigmas of snitching culture. He says some people may be afraid to be labeled as a snitch or fear of retaliation.

"People who work a 9 to 5 job they may see things happening in their community but then they become afraid or may just not have time or a lot of times they speak out and nothing is being done," Hooker said.

Hooker says some under-served communities may not have positive relationships with law enforcement and may not want to send tips in.

He says nourishing those relationships can help lead to change.