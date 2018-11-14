LAKELAND, Fla. -- The family of the man shot and killed by a Lakeland city commissioner is speaking publicly for the first time.

Former City Commissioner Michael Dunn, who is charged with second-degree murder, resigned in October.

Several family members of Christobal Lopez, the man who died, showed up for a pre-trial conference on Tuesday morning.

“We just keep asking, ‘Why? Why did this happen over $16?’ It has been so hard for our family—not only the loss that’s left a gaping hole in all of our hearts—but also to see our brother’s killer be released from jail, granted the right to travel, pretending that he was in some way the victim, when my brother will never celebrate another Christmas with his family, will never make his nieces and nephews laugh again," Lopez's sister Veronica wrote in a statement after the hearing.

A judge recently granted Dunn permission to go on a weekend getaway to Georgia, where he will celebrate his 25th wedding anniversary next month -- despite being under house arrest.

Dunn is accused of fatally shooting Lopez on Oct. 3 at the military surplus store Dunn owns. Lopez was allegedly trying to steal a hatchet, but investigators said he never made any threats and was holding the blade in his palm.

Veronica said her family will only be at peace once "justice is served" and vowed relatives would continue to fight for that justice.

Relatives described Lopez as quiet and peaceful.

"He was the oldest of eight brothers and sisters and grew up with very little," Veronica said. "Chris did everything he could to help our parents support us and always looked out for us. He was handy and would help us around the house whenever he could, planting flowers and tending to the chickens at my house with my children."

She said her strongest memories were of Christobal around the holidays when he would play the accordion to his family.

"We lost our mother 20 years ago to breast cancer, and Chris was very close with our father," Veronica said. "Chris had put his own life on hold to be there for our dad. Now to lose our sweet, caring brother to such senseless violence is heartbreaking."

