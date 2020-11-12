Wilkes County 2-year-old killed in hit-and-run, troopers say

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper says the toddler wandered away from his home and was hit by a driver. The child died from his injuries.

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say a 2-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening.

Investigators say the toddler wandered away from his home and was hit by a driver along Traphill Road just before 9 p.m.

Family members looking for the boy found him along the road and took him to the Traphill Volunteer Fire Department for medical assistance.

First responders took the 2-year-old to the Wilkes Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Troopers say the investigation is on-going at this time, and no information about a possible suspect is available.