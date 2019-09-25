WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Wilkes County deputies are looking for who killed a man.

They say they got a call around 3:26 pm about a possible dead person.

They showed up at a home on Conley Shomaker Road in the Ferguson community. Medical personnel accompanied them as they found a dead man in the home.

According to a press release, he suffered "fatal blunt force trauma." The Wilkes County Sheriff's office is working with the state bureau of investigation for the case.

They say a subject is in custody and they will release both of their names later on.

