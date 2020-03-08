Wilkes County shooting sparks investigation: Deputies

Investigators have charged 38-year-old Rachel Leigh Bentley in relation to the crime.

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — The Wilkes County sheriff’s office is investigating after a man died Sunday following a shooting.

Deputies are investigating after a disturbance call on Highland Place in Roaring River.

Investigators said after arriving they found 44-year-old Dwight Kelly Payne of Boomer with a gunshot wound.

Deputies said Payne died from his injuries.

Investigators have accused 38-year-old Rachel Leigh Bentley of Roaring River in relation to the crime, according to officials.

Deputies said Bentley is in the Wilkes County Jail without bond.

