North Wilkesboro man dead after motorcycle flips on Highway 268 crashing into trailer

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after flipping over in a motorcycle and crashing into a trailer Monday evening, according to reports.

NC State Highway Patrol got a call around 6:05 p.m. about a fatal crash in Wilkes County on NC 268 at Edwards Lakeview Drive. Troopers said a 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada was towing a trailer while traveling south on Edwards Lakeview Drive. The driver of an Oldsmobile attempted to turn left onto NC 268 in the way of a 2013 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle. The bike flipped over and smashed into the Oldsmobile's trailer.

Highway Patrol said Matthew William Curry, 39, of North Wilkesboro, was the driver of the motorcycle and was critically injured and taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, Reginald Shumate, 56, of North Wilkesboro, was not injured. He was arrested and is facing charges with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

The initial investigation does not show impairment as a contributing factor.