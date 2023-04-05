Possible gun found at Williams High School in Burlington, ABSS says

Alamance-Burlington School System officals said there was a possible gun found on campus Wednesday morning.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Williams High School went on lockdown temporarily Wednesday after Alamance-Burlington Schools officials said there was possibly a gun on campus.

The lockdown has since been lifted and Burlington police have given the all-clear for the school.

WFMY News 2's Hannah Jeffries spoke with some students. According to one student, there was a commotion in the hallway with another student running. That's when students were told to quickly get to class. They locked the doors and continued to do their schoolwork.

Many parents went to the school to pick up their kids.