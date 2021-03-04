Wilmington mass shooting at house party leaves three dead, four injured

Police are investigating a house party shooting that killed three people and sent four to the hospital.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Wilmington police are investigating a house party shooting that's left three dead and four people injured overnight.

It happened just after midnight Apr. 3 on the 700 block of Kidder St., according to WPD.

A gunfight broke out a house party, Wilmington police said.

Police don't have a suspect, Wilmington police officials said. Investigators are still trying to identify a suspect and possible motive.

Authorities have not released the names of the people killed, officials said. The four people injured are being treated at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, according to WWAY's report. More details will be released as they become available.