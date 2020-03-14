CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wingate University was placed on a brief lockdown after the university police responded to an attempted armed robbery.

According to police, the incident occurred at a South Village apartment just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning

Police said a student reported being awakened by a man with a handgun who was demanding her car keys. The suspect was unsuccessful in his attempt and ran away.

Police and University personnel immediately responded to the scene, and a campus-wide lockdown was issued because the suspect’s whereabouts remained unknown. Surrounding facilities were searched by multiple law enforcement agencies and University staff.

Once the scene was declared all-clear, law enforcement authorized lifting the lockdown. Additional campus safety officers along with local law enforcement continue to provide extra patrols this morning.

Police are currently searching for a black male, believed to be in his early 20s. The suspect is described as approximately six feet tall, slim and may have dreadlocks. He was wearing khaki pants and a large black coat with a hood.

If you have information about who this person might be, you are asked to immediately call Wingate Police at 704-289-1591 or 911.



