Winner of $10M lottery prize charged with murder in North Carolina

Michael Hill won $10 million from a scratch-off lotto ticket in August 2017. He's been charged with murder after a woman's body was found in a hotel room.

SHALLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been arrested on a murder charge.

The Shallotte Police Department charged Michael Todd Hill, 52, of Leland, with murder after a woman’s body was found in a hotel room on Monday. WECT-TV reports that Hill won $10 million from an Ultimate Millions scratch-off ticket in August 2017.