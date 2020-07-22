x
Winner of $10M lottery prize charged with murder in North Carolina

Michael Hill won $10 million from a scratch-off lotto ticket in August 2017. He's been charged with murder after a woman's body was found in a hotel room.
Credit: Thinkstock

SHALLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been arrested on a murder charge. 

The Shallotte Police Department charged Michael Todd Hill, 52, of Leland, with murder after a woman’s body was found in a hotel room on Monday. WECT-TV reports that Hill won $10 million from an Ultimate Millions scratch-off ticket in August 2017. 

Hill was arrested Tuesday in Southport, North Carolina. Authorities did not immediately release additional details about the woman’s slaying.

