Unclaimed lottery ticket sold at a North Carolina Food Lion

Someone brought a Cash 5 lottery ticket at a Food Lion on Cambridge Commons Drive in Charlotte, matching all five numbers in Friday's drawing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A lottery ticket worth $1.2 million was sold in Charlotte, NC Friday, and the winner remains a mystery.

The winner brought a Cash 5 ticket at the Food Lion on Cambridge Commons Drive, matching all five numbers in the numbers.

The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

The $1,226,664 jackpot became the first to exceed $1 million since November. The record Cash 5 jackpot stands at $2.1 million and was won in April 2021.

Since the jackpot was won Friday, Saturday’s jackpot resets to $100,000.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how money raised by the lottery made a difference in North Carolina last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

