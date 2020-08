Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon just before 1:15 p.m. in the area of Cleveland Avenue.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a teenager.

Police said the teen was outside on a sidewalk when he was shot to death.