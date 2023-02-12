16-year-old shot at Super Bowl party

The victim was shot in the calf due to a fight with the suspect.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 16-year-old male was shot in the right calf while attending a Super Bowl party in Winston-Salem on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Winston-Salem Police Department report that a witness said the suspect and the 16-year-old got into an argument. As a result, the suspect shot the victim in the leg.

The 16-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been identified yet. The suspect was described as a black male, between the ages of 13 and 15. WSPD describes the suspect to be 5'8", 145 lbs., and wearing green clothes.

This is a developing story and an ongoing investigation.

