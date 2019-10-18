WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say a teenager is dead after being found on the side of the road with a gunshot wound.

Police were called to 1744 Argonne Boulevard on Thursday just after 10:30 p.m.

EMS crews attempted to save the boy's life, but were unsuccessful.

Investigators determined that after the victim was shot the shooter ran away.

The victim's family has been notified. Police have not released his identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.