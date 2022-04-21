Day 4: 'Winston-Salem 5' innocence hearing continues as false confession expert takes stand

Four men convicted of killing the grandfather of NBA star Chris Paul have stood by their innocence for the past 20 years.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Day four of hearings for the four men convicted of killing NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather are underway.

On Thursday, defense lawyers are focusing on false confessions.

The three-judge panel will hear from false confession expert Dr. Hayley Cleary, who specializes in police interrogation of juveniles and adolescent development in legal contexts.

Here's what our reporter, Jenna Kurzyna, is reporting from inside the courtroom:

Chris Paul's father, Charles, is at the hearing Thursday.

The judges are listening to differing clips of the interrogations.

Dr. Cleary is being cross-examined.

Paul's grandfather, 61-year-old Nathaniel Jones, was found beaten to death in the carport of his Winston-Salem home in November 2002 - one day after he'd seen his grandson commit to play basketball for Wake Forest University.

Two years after the killing, brothers Rayshawn Banner and Nathaniel Cauthen were convicted of murder and robbery.

In 2005, police arrested three others.

All five were teenagers at the time of Jones' death, and all have stood by their innocence. They'd later be known as the 'Winston-Salem 5.'

One of the men convicted, Dorrell Brayboy, died in 2019. He was stabbed shortly after he was released from prison. His record could be expunged posthumously, but only if the four other defendants are found innocent.

In 2020, an 8-member panel of the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission held a hearing to review the claims.

At that hearing, a key witness recanted her testimony, saying she lied in court because she was coerced by law enforcement.

The Commission found sufficient evidence of innocence to have the case reviewed, and as a result, the exoneration hearings began Monday in Winston-Salem.

Here's a recap of each day of the hearing:

Wednesday: An attorney for the Innocence Commission took the stand for the third day in a row. She said she found inconsistencies in the initial investigation, including evidence of fingerprints lifted from Jones' car the day of the murder. She said none of the fingerprints matched those of the convicted teens.\

Tuesday: A forensic psychologist said the men at the time of the murder, showed signs of intellectual disabilities. "They were 14 and 15 years old but functioning like 8- and 10-year-olds," Dr. Ginger Calloway said. The 3-judge panel also heard from a shoe impressionist expert, who said evidence of a Nike Air Force One shoe print from the case was "misleading."