Bond increased for 19-year-old suspect in attempted abduction of a Triad jogger

Police said 19-year-old Dylan Cody Smyers is now facing a first-degree kidnapping charge after he tried to abduct a woman jogging in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the 19-year-old arrested in connection to this case.

The 19-year-old who attempted to abduct a woman in the Triad is now facing a first-degree kidnapping charge, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said Dylan Cody Smyers was arrested Friday, Aug. 25 at the Public Safety Center at 12:30 p.m. Police said he tried to take a woman while she was jogging on East Salem Street near Cemetery Street on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Fortunately, the woman wasn't hurt and Smyers took off, according to police.

"We’ve made an arrest. All of the hard work from the men and women of the Winston Salem Police Department, as well as their investigative skills and techniques, have paid off. The gentleman who assaulted that lady is in custody. It’s a good day," Winston-Salem Chief of Police William Penn said.

Officers said they seized Smyers' boots and two cell phones when he was arrested.

Smyers was charged with second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery, according to police.

Winston-Salem police said Smyers was given a $100,000.00 bond and held at the Forsyth County Detention Center.

On Aug. 28, police said Smyers's bond was reduced to $35,000.00.

Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department said they have continued to investigate this incident while working with the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office. After discussing the facts of the case with District Attorney Jim O’Neill, detectives said that probable cause existed to charge Smyers with first-degree kidnapping.

Winston-Salem investigators said an additional warrant was served to Smyers on Tuesday charging him with first-degree Kidnapping.

Smyers was given a $250,000 secure bond and remains in custody.

His next court date is scheduled for September 1, 2023.

