WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police say a juvenile died after being shot inside an apartment Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the apartment on Anson Street around 11:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a minor who'd been shot, lying inside the apartment. Medics transported the victim to the hospital where the victim was later pronounced dead.

Police say no suspects are in custody and this appears to be an isolated incident.

Investigators are not releasing the victim's name because the victim is a juvenile. Police did not say the age or gender of the victim.

This is the third homicide so far in 2020, as compared to three homicides for this same time last year.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

RELATED: High Point parents, grandparents tried to kill child, police say

RELATED: Police looking for man accused in death of 18-year-old son, investigators say

RELATED: Who killed 2-year-old Ashton and his mother Asia? Five years later, the Greensboro case remains unsolved