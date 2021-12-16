Man accused of beating Brothers Pizzeria employee arrested

Winston-Salem police arrested Brandon Sessoms Thursday. They say he assaulted a man at Brothers Pizzeria on Dec. 5.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested a man they say assaulted someone on Dec. 5, 2021 at Brothers Pizzeria on West 4th Street.

Brandon Sessoms, 23, turned himself into police Thursday morning. He was charged with assault inflicting serious injury.

WSPD were called to the pizzeria Dec. 5 after receiving calls about people fighting inside and outside. They learned an employee had been injured trying to break up the fight.

Police found 36-year-old Michael Scottodifrega on the floor with serious injuries to the head and face. Forsyth County EMS took him to Baptist Hospital for treatment.

Sessoms is out of jail after paying a $10,000 bond. He has a court date on Jan. 14, 2022.

