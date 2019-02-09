WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are trying to figure out what happened after a man was found dead in Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem police, a body was found along 300 east Brookline around 8:18 am.



The victim was an adult man. Police say the man suffered a "violent confrontation." Investigators haven't released a cause of death. Please check back for updates.



If you have any information on what happened, call Winston-Salem crimestoppers 336-727-2800

🔽 Stay in the know, even on the go! 🔽

Download the WFMY News 2 iPhone app | Android app | Sign up for the WFMY 'Let's Get 2 It' Newsletter

Two Killed, Child Injured in Shooting at Greensboro Apartment Complex; City's 3rd Shooting Incident in 24 Hours

Comedian Kevin Hart Injured In Southern California Car Crash

Burlington Man Arrested After Hitting Deputies with Car Door, Leading Them on Chase