Have you seen these missing children? Police search for 12-year-old and 9-year-old Winston-Salem boys

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for two missing boys.

Police are looking for 12-year-old Aiden Nicholas Walker and 9-year-old Conner Alexander Walker.

Investigators said Aiden was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants. Detectives said Connor was last seen wearing a yellow Super Mario Brothers shirt and khaki cargo shorts.

Police believe the two may have suitcases with Minecraft and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle designs.

They were last seen near Peace Haven and Robinhood Road.

If you have any information about Aiden and Conner’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

