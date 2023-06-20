x
Crime

Gas station clerk stabbed during robbery in Winston-Salem

Police claim a citizen saw the suspect run from the business, followed after him, and caught him.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 46-year-old gas station clerk was stabbed during an armed robbery in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The suspect walked into a BP gas station on 601 Peters Creek Parkway to commit a robbery. The suspect is accused of stabbing the clerk before running away from the business.

Police claim a citizen saw the suspect run from the business and followed after him. The citizen allegedly caught the suspect and held him until police could arrive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Winston-Salem Police have not formally charged the suspect at the time of reporting.

