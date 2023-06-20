Gas station clerk stabbed during robbery in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 46-year-old gas station clerk was stabbed during an armed robbery in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
The suspect walked into a BP gas station on 601 Peters Creek Parkway to commit a robbery. The suspect is accused of stabbing the clerk before running away from the business.
Police claim a citizen saw the suspect run from the business and followed after him. The citizen allegedly caught the suspect and held him until police could arrive.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
Winston-Salem Police have not formally charged the suspect at the time of reporting.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.