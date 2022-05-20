Winston-Salem man faces more than a dozen charges, including child abuse

A man is accused of leading a police chase with a child in the car before breaking into someone's home.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man faces 18 charges, including misdemeanor child abuse and breaking and entering, after leading sheriff's deputies on a car chase Thursday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies tried to pull over a vehicle being driven by 28-year-old Dexter Funderburk, Jr. for a traffic violation near East 25th and Liberty Street. Deputies said the suspect refused to stop and led police on a chase. Funderburk reached speeds near 100 miles per hour, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies found the car parked on Utopia Road with a woman and child inside. Funderburk broke into a house in the area, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies found him inside the house and arrested him.

The sheriff's office said Funderburk admitted to swallowing fentanyl while inside the house. Deputies performed life-saving measures while waiting for EMS to arrive on scene. Funderburk was taken to the hospital for more treatment.

The sheriff's office said Funderburk was taken to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center after he was released from the hospital. He's currently being held on a $26, 525 bond.

Funderburk faces many charges including felony possession with intent to sell and felony flee to elude. He was also served five outstanding warrants for arrest from the Winston-Salem Police Department. WFMY News 2 reached out to police officials to see what other charges Funderburk faces.