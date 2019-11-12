WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police arrested and charged Luther Rayson Jr. with murdering Daniel Byrd last night, according to a release.

Winston-Salem police responded to a stabbing on Trent Street around 10 pm.

Police found 29-year-old Daniel Byrd stabbed in the home. First responders took Byrd to the hospital where he died.

Police say after a brief investigation, they discovered the stabbing happened after an argument between Rayson Jr. and Byrd.

Police say this is the 27th homicide in Winston-Salem this year.

