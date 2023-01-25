Woman arrested for murdering 63-year-old man in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police charged Crystal James,32, in connection to the stabbing death of 63-year-old Archie Nash, making it the city's 6th homicide of 2023.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was arrested for murdering a man in Winston-Salem early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Winston-Salem police were called to a home on Cameron Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found 63-year-old Archie Nash stabbed to death.

Investigators say he was attacked after a disturbance with someone he knew inside.

Police charged 32-year-old Crystal Lakita Spencer James with murder. James is being held without bond in the Forsyth County jail.

This is Winston-Salem's sixth homicide of 2023.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.