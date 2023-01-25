Woman arrested for murdering 63-year-old man in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was arrested for murdering a man in Winston-Salem early Wednesday morning, according to police.
Winston-Salem police were called to a home on Cameron Avenue around 5:30 a.m.
When they arrived, they found 63-year-old Archie Nash stabbed to death.
Investigators say he was attacked after a disturbance with someone he knew inside.
Police charged 32-year-old Crystal Lakita Spencer James with murder. James is being held without bond in the Forsyth County jail.
This is Winston-Salem's sixth homicide of 2023.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.