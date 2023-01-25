x
Woman arrested for murdering 63-year-old man in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police charged Crystal James,32, in connection to the stabbing death of 63-year-old Archie Nash, making it the city's 6th homicide of 2023.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was arrested for murdering a man in Winston-Salem early Wednesday morning, according to police. 

Winston-Salem police were called to a home on Cameron Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found 63-year-old Archie Nash stabbed to death. 

Investigators say he was attacked after a disturbance with someone he knew inside.

Police charged 32-year-old Crystal Lakita Spencer James with murder. James is being held without bond in the Forsyth County jail.

This is Winston-Salem's sixth homicide of 2023. 

