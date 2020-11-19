18-year-old shot in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting: police

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment and is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A drive-by shooting resulted in an 18-year-old being shot in Winston-Salem Wednesday.

According to police, they responded to 14th and Liberty Street in reference to the shooting.

Through investigation, they discovered a vehicle that 18-year-old Jose Manule Butler Colon was a passenger in, along with three other people, was shot up when a gold-colored van pulled up next to them and opened fire.

Both vehicles speed away from the area following the shooting and that's when Colon realized he was shot, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment and is currently listed in stable condition and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

According to police, the three other occupants in the vehicle with Colon did not sustain any injuries as a result of the shooting. Those occupants are listed as Jajuan Faulk, 22, Jonathan Laredo,18, and a juvenile whose information is withheld at this time for that reason.