Winston-Salem father facing charges after newborn twins suffer from severe injuries while at a hospital, police say

Thomasville police say 26-year-old Tristan Scott Strupe abused his twins who were less than two days old while in the hospital on Christmas Eve.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem father is facing charges for abusing twin newborns at a hospital on Christmas Eve, according to Thomasville police.

Police said around 4:42 a.m., they were called to Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center about injuries suffered by two newborn twins. Hospital staff called the police immediately after learning about the injuries.

The mother had recently given birth and was recovering at the hospital with the father and twins joining her in the hospital room. Both babies, less than 48 hours old at the time, suffered severe injuries and were transported to Forsyth Medical Center where they are currently being treated.

Evidence gathered by detectives led them to charge the father, 26-year-old Tristan Scott Strupe with two counts of felonious child abuse.

Strupe received a $65,000 secured bond and was placed in the Davidson County Jail.