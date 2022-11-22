x
Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union employee charged for embezzling $47,000 from customers

Winston-Salem police said 28-year-old Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe embezzled the money over six years.
Credit: andreyphoto63 - stock.adobe.com

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police charged a credit union employee accused of embezzling money from customers over six years. 

The investigation began in August at the Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union located on East Salem Avenue. Detectives said information was provided that 28-year-old Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe was stealing funds from members' accounts while working as a Financial Services Representative. 

Detectives said the employee stole a total of $47,166.07 from various customers between 2017 and 2022. 

Clinkscales-Stowe was charged with six counts of felony embezzlement - one count for each year she collected money. 

She turned herself in to authorities on Monday and was given a $5,000 secured bond. 

