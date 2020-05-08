x
Crime

Woman shot in car in Salem Gardens

Winston-Salem police say the woman was shot while driving through the neighborhood.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a man shot at a woman while she was in a car. 

It happened in Salem Gardens around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the woman was driving through the area when Jermaine Stubbs, 21, shot at her. 

According to a press release, she was found with a gunshot wound on Reynolds Forest Drive. Police said they don't know the reason for the shooting yet. 

Stubbs is facing multiple gun charges and a drug possession charge. He is being held on a $50,000

If you have any information about the shooting call Winston-Salem CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

