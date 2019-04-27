WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men robbed a Winston-Salem gas station early Saturday morning.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the incident happened just after midnight at the Family Fare BP located at 3836 Reynolda Road.

Store employees said the two men approached the clerk who was near the cooler area of the store and ordered him to open the cash register at gunpoint.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the men then left on foot.

No one was hurt in the incident.

One of the suspects was described as wearing a purple hoodie and black bandanna.

The second was described as wearing a black/red shirt, black pants, black toboggan, and black bandanna.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users