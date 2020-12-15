19-year-old girl in critical condition after being stabbed in Winston-Salem, police say

Police say Ayana SmithDaniels had to have emergency surgery. Investigators say someone stabbed her on N. Patterson Avenue.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for the person who stabbed a 19-year-old girl, critically injuring her.

Officers responded to a stabbing on N. Patterson Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.

Police said officers found Ayana SmithDaniels in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds. Investigators believe SmithDaniels and another person became involved in an argument which led to the stabbing.

Forsyth County EMS took SmithDaniels to a hospital where she was rushed into emergency surgery. Her condition is currently listed as critical and life-threatening.