19-year-old girl in critical condition after being stabbed in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for the person who stabbed a 19-year-old girl, critically injuring her.
Officers responded to a stabbing on N. Patterson Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.
Police said officers found Ayana SmithDaniels in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds. Investigators believe SmithDaniels and another person became involved in an argument which led to the stabbing.
Forsyth County EMS took SmithDaniels to a hospital where she was rushed into emergency surgery. Her condition is currently listed as critical and life-threatening.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 to report an anonymous tip. Tips leading to an arrest could result in a cash reward.