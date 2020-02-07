Deputy pursuit ends in Winston-Salem highway crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a pursuit that ended in a crash on Northbound 52 Wednesday.
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted a traffic stop for a violation of auto law. The suspect vehicle refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit.
Deputies said the pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a patrol car on Northbound 52 near the South Main Street exit.
One person was taken by EMS to the hospital. Deputies say more details will be released as they are confirmed. Northbound 52 was closed for some time as the scene was processed and cleaned up.