Deputy pursuit ends in Winston-Salem highway crash

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted a traffic stop but the suspect vehicle refused to stop.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a pursuit that ended in a crash on Northbound 52 Wednesday.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted a traffic stop for a violation of auto law. The suspect vehicle refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit.

Deputies said the pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a patrol car on Northbound 52 near the South Main Street exit.