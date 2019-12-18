WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police revealed that a family was bound, assaulted, and one of them was even kidnapped.

Investigators say on Monday just before 6 p.m. three people forced their way into a home on Sprauge. They tied up a couple and a teenager and repeatedly hit them with several objects including a gun, a knife, and a taser.

Investigators believe the home was being used to store and sell drugs and was targeted.

Police say the teenager broke free and ran to someone who called 911 after 3 hours. 21-year-old Diego Daniel Fregozo was kidnapped by the suspects.

Police say they've asked for help from the FBI and the department of homeland security.

They're looking for two vehicles in connection to the case: a small Chevy sedan and a Dodge Charger. The only thing known about the suspects is that they were three males.



Call Winston-Salem Police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 if you have any information.

