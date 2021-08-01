Winston-Salem man shot by intruder, police say

Investigators say a suspect shot the homeowner on his property early Friday morning.

Police say 51-year-old Michael Gary noticed an intruder on his property while watching his security system just before 2 a.m.

Gary went out to confront the intruder when police say the suspect shot Gary in the torso.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to be ok.

The suspect got away and is still at large Friday morning.

The only information police released is the suspect may be in a dark-colored vehicle.