3 arrested, facing charges in Winston-Salem man’s death

Three people are facing charges after a Winston-Salem man was found shot in his apartment on Weatherwood Court back in January

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people have been arrested and are facing charges in a Winston-Salem man’s death.

According to Winston-Salem police, Michael Tyrone Davis, 45, Michael Christopher Thompson, 46, and Ciera Lenise Ballard, 27, are facing charges in the death of a 57-year-old man.

Police said the man was shot at an apartment on Weatherwood Court on February 4 after investigators responded to an unknown trouble call.

After arriving, police found the man inside his apartment suffering from gunshot wounds.

Detectives said Michael Tyrone Davis is facing charges for armed robbery, Michael Christopher Thompson is facing charges for murder, and Ballard is facing charges for armed robbery.

Police said no booking photos will be released at this time due to it being an ongoing investigation.

