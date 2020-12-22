Winston-Salem juvenile shot multiple times, police say

Police say victim heard the shooting happening outside Monday night and then realized they had been shot.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers say a juvenile shot multiple times Monday night has serious injures but is expected to survive.

Officers say the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Bretton Street.

The victim told police they heard the shooting happened outside their home and then realized they had been shot.

First responders took the juvenile to the hospital with at least three gunshot wounds.

Police say the juvenile is in serious but stable condition, and at this time is expected to survive.

No details about a possible suspect have been released and no arrests have been made.

The department's Gun Crime Reduction Unit is actively investigating the case.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.