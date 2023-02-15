Community addresses crime and violence in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem city leaders working to curb crime and community violence after a recent rise in murder cases.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two of the Triad's largest cities are dealing with a similar issue - a rash of violent crime.

Police are investigating nearly 20 murders in Greensboro and Winston-Salem with at least eight murders in Greensboro and 11 in Winston-Salem.

Not to mention we are less than two months into the new year.

City leaders are looking for ways to stop it.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines talked about it in his state of the city address Wednesday morning.

The address came just hours after Winston-Salem police arrested two people for shooting at a home with a toddler inside, before leading officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

WFMY News 2's Amber Lake has more on the recent rash of crime and what they’re doing about it.

Neighbors say enough is enough. Violent crimes need to stop.

There are bullet holes in a car and an apartment. Police say two adults and a 3-year-old were inside Salem Gardens Drive.

The two suspects stole a car and led a chase through Forsyth County.

Police arrested both of them. They say one of them is a teenager.

Daniel Mendoza lives in Winston-Salem and said he knows people close to him who have dealt with violent crime and gun violence.

“I’m really concerned. I guess it makes me worry a little bit more,” Mendoza said.

Mayor Allen Joines says violent crime is on everyone's mind nowadays and the city of Winston-Salem is taking steps to combat this.

“Our police department already has a gang reduction task force, a violent crime task force,” Joines stated. “There's a citizens group working as part of a gang reduction steering committee whose objective is to keep young people out of the gangs. Or maybe rescue young people from the gangs and keep them straight."

Mayor Joines says this must be a community-wide effort and the new Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn Jr. agrees.

The city swore him in Wednesday and he’s already addressing violent crime in the community.

“No longer can we sit back and say that my child is doing fine. I don't have to do anything else when we do that. Some of the issues across the city and across a County will come to our doorstep. So, we all have to be engaged in public safety,” Penn Jr. said.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neil also spoke Wednesday. He said violence is testing the city. He says he has all the faith in the world in chief Penn to help attack this issue.

Meanwhile, Greensboro Police Chief Thompson will kick off a series of community meetings next week. They’re meant to help the officers better connect with people who live there. There will be five meetings across the city.