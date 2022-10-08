Winston-Salem leaders give update on their efforts to reduce gun violence

They held a town hall that showed progress the city has made.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem city leaders held a town hall Tuesday to update community members on the progress the city has made on curbing gun violence.

Leaders held a town hall at the beginning of the summer to start to create a plan to combat violence.

During that meeting the topic of combatting teen violence during the summer months was top of mind.

Some of the solutions leaders came up with increasing patrols in high crime areas and providing free and safe programs for teens.

Data by the Winston-Salem police department shows there were no murders in the areas they targeted, since they implemented these programs.

It's something city council member Barbara Hanes Burke who hosted the town halls is very glad to see.

"The sheriff's office and the Winston-Salem police department collaborated and worked together and they targeted the high crime areas in the northeast ward so there was a strong presence of law enforcement, a strong visibility of law enforcement," Hanes-Burke said.

Community members had the opportunity to share their thoughts on the progress and make other suggestions.

Velma Terry was one of the many to speak up, she lost her son to gun violence a year ago.

"Anything that's pertaining to gun violence I have to be here, I'm advocating for my son because this has to end it has to end and that's why I'm here," Terry said.

Terry says she's happy to see the progress but she believes there is still so much more to be done.