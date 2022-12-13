Man arrested after police chase through two Triad counties

Officers said he rammed into a police car and fled the scene during a traffic stop.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Man crashes into a Winston-Salem police car and leads a multi-county chase, police say.

Winston-Salem officers with the Patrol Division started a traffic stop on a car at Fairlawn Drive at Reynolda Road just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the suspect's car rammed a police car and fled the traffic stop.

A police chase was initiated on west bound Reynolda Road and continued into Yadkin County near the Forsyth County line where it ended. Surrounding partner law enforcement agencies were notified of the car and the driver's actions.

At approximately 4 a.m., a Yadkin County deputy made contact with the car and driver.

Jerrod Woods, 30, was taken into custody for various charges. Winston-Salem police continued their investigation and identified Woods as the driver who rammed into the officer's car and fled the traffic stop.

Winston-Salem police obtained warrants for arrest on Woods for:

felony speeding to elude

careless and reckless driving

assault on a government official

driving while license revoked

possession of a stolen vehicle

Woods' bond amount is unknown at this time.