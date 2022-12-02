25-year-old man shot in the head; arrest made in connection to shooting

Officers said the victim was dropped off at the hospital by his friends and remains hospitalized.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An arrest was made in connection to an overnight shooting that left a man injured in Winston-Salem. This was not a random act of violence, police say.

A man was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical on November 6 a little after 2 a.m., according to Winston-Salem police.

James Robert McDowell, 25, was taken to the hospital by his friends suffering from a gunshot to the head.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate this incident and discovered that Derek Calvin Speaks has been identified as the shooter.

This shooting is believed to have happen on Burke Street in Winston-Salem.

McDowell and Speaks were acquaintances.

A warrant for arrest was obtained for Speaks for assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury on November 23. Speaks turned himself in on Tuesday at the Forsyth County Detention Center.

Speaks posted a $50,000 bond for the assault charge and has been released from custody. He appeared in court Thursday.

McDowell remains hospitalized from his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.