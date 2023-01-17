Winston-Salem man facing charges after shooting a gun in an abandoned home

Investigators were working a separate case when they noticed 23-year-old Kquashand Morgan running from a home on 23rd Street after firing a weapon inside.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested after firing a gun in an abandoned home Tuesday, police say.

Officers with the Violent Firearm Investigations Team were investigating a separate incident on 23rd Street and Dunleith Avenue when they happened to spot a man running with a gun.

Investigators later identified 23-year-old Kquashand Morgan as the suspect.

Police said Morgan was seen walking into a home on NE 23rd Street, shooting a weapon, and taking off.

Morgan on 23rd Street and took him into custody without further incident.

Deputies charged Morgan with possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is behind bars at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center without bond.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

