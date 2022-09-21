Man charged for vandalizing multiple cars at Winston-Salem apartment complex

Officers discovered about 37 cars with slashed tires in August.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to Glendare Park Apartments on a vandalism call on August 5.

Officers noticed 37 cars had been vandalized by having their tires slashed.

Since that date, the incident remained under investigation by the Field Services Bureau/Patrol Division.

After consulting with the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office, a warrant for arrest was sought for Christopher David Thompson, 29, for injury to personal property.

Thompson was taken into custody on September 11 and was charged a total of 16 counts of injury to personal property on September 19. His court date is set for October 20.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.