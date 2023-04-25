Man arrested for deadly wrong way crash on US 52 in Winston-Salem

Officers said he gave a fake ID and was additionally charged with Identity Theft.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges after a deadly wrong-way crash that killed three people on US 52, Winston-Salem police say.

Pedro Alfonso Galdamez, 51, was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of Felony Death by Motor Vehicle and Driving While Impaired. He was cited for No Operators License and Driving the Wrong Way.

During booking, it was determined that Galdamez provided a false ID to officers. He was additionally charged with Identity Theft.

A bond for these charges was set at $1,250,000.

On Sunday, April 16, just after 3 a.m., Galdamez was unlawfully going northbound in the southbound lanes of US 52 in Winston-Salem. He crashed into 60-year-old Blanca Bernal head-on, killing her, Santa Bernadino, 46, and Estafania Hernandez, 32, at the scene.

Gregoria Jimenez, 64, was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Another passenger was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

