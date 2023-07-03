Man charged for the death of pedestrian in Winston-Salem, police said

Hernan Hernandez-Mendoza was charged with Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle, Winston-Salem police said.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police charge the driver who allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian in Winston-Salem on June 30.

Hernan Hernandez-Mendoza was charged with Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle, according to Winston-Salem Police.

Police said Plowman was walking along the roadway with no sidewalks present when Hernandez-Mendoza allegedly struck him, police said.

Police said Hernandez-Mendoza stayed on the scene and was cooperative in the investigation.

Medical assistance was immediately rendered to Plowman, and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Hernandez-Mendoza is expected to appear in court on July 26, according to officers.

