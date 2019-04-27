WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is facing life-threatening injuries after an assault that took place Wednesday in Winston-Salem.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the incident happened Wednesday around 8:40 p.m. at the Valero gas station located on 67 Waughtown street.

As Komar Jenkins,43, exited the gas station, he got into a conversation with Kenneth Jackson,49.

Jackson then assaulted Jenkins severely causing him to be taken to Baptist Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the two men were acquaintances and the incident occurred due to an ongoing dispute.

Warrants were placed on Jackson for Attempted Murder.

Jackson has since turned himself in and is in custody at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under a $1,030,000.00 Bond.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users