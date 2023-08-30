Winston-Salem man charged with indecent exposure at Parkland High School, deputies say

Forsyth County deputies said a 41-year-old man is facing charges after he was accused of exposing himself at Parkland High School.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 41-year-old man is facing charges after he was accused of exposing himself at a high school in Winston-Salem.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said Zain Rosnedo Dominquez, 41, of Winston-Salem was arrested Wednesday.

Deputies said a school resource officer at Parkland High School was informed by a school employee that there was a suspicious car on campus Tuesday shortly before 11 a.m.

The SRO approached the gray F-150 pick-up truck and spoke with Dominquez, and after determining he had no official business on campus asked him to leave the campus and not come back.

After further investigation, it was discovered that the school employee saw Dominquez expose his genitalia while in the truck.

Dominquez is charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure.

He appeared before a magistrate and his bond is set at $1,000.

Dominquez has met the conditions of his release and his court date is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Colonel Henry Gray from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office released this statement:

"We remain committed to the safety of every person on our school campuses. The vigilance of the staff member ensured that no students were subjected to the lewd act. It’s been said many times but it bears repeating: If you see something, say something. We cannot investigate what we do not know about. We must all work together to protect the valuable resources of our students, teachers, and school employees,” he said.

