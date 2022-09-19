Winston-Salem man arrested, charged after shooting inside woman's car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested in Winston-Salem for intent to kill on Saturday.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's office said they received a call about a disturbance between Patrick Renard Crews, 38, and a woman on Baux Mountain Road around 8 a.m.
After the argument, the woman drove away and Crews shot into the car.
The woman continued to drive away without any injury and called the police when she reached a safer location.
Police arrived at Baux Mountain Road to find Crews was not there. Officials then got a search warrant and called Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.W.A.T) for extra assistance.
Around 2 p.m. police and S.W.A.T found Crews and arrested him without incident.
Crews has been charged with:
- assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill (no injury),
- discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle/dwelling, and
- possession of firearm by a felon.
He appeared before court and is in jail. Bond has been denied.