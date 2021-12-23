Winston-Salem man charged with murder in death of 23-month-old

Fernanda Jones is also charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston- Salem man accused of killing a 23-month-old boy was arrested Thursday.

Police and the Winston-Salem Fire Department were called just before 4:30 a.m. on July 27, to the 1200 block of Peachtree Street. Officials found the baby, Thomas Ryan Jones Thompson in need of medical help. Despite “extensive medical efforts,” Thomas was pronounced dead.

In the early stages of the investigation, detectives learned that the baby was being taken care of by Fernanda Lavon Jones before he died. Officials said the two are not related.

The autopsy showed Thomas died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, Jones was arrested at his home. He is charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury and murder.

Jones was taken to Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone with any information about Thomas’ death is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

This marks 42 reported killings in Winston-Salem in 2021, compared to 29 in 2020.